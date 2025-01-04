Crisis in Crimea: Oil Spill Sparks Regional Emergency

A regional emergency has been declared in Sevastopol, Crimea, following an oil spill that originated from two storm-stricken tankers in the Kerch Strait. The spill, occurring nearly three weeks ago, has led to the contamination of beaches, igniting efforts by local authorities and volunteers to manage the situation.

Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev assured that the contamination was promptly addressed, although the larger Krasnodar region also declared an emergency as more fuel oil continued to wash ashore. The spill has resulted in over 86,000 tons of polluted sand and soil being removed, with cleanup efforts ongoing.

The ecological impact extends beyond immediate contamination risks; President Vladimir Putin called it an 'ecological disaster.' This incident places the spotlight back on the fraught geopolitics of the region, following Crimea's annexation by Russia and a history of tensions with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)