Crisis in Crimea: Oil Spill Sparks Environmental Emergency

A regional state of emergency was declared by Russia in Crimea following a significant oil spill in the Black Sea. The spill occurred after two ageing tankers were damaged during a storm last month, leading to extensive cleanup efforts to remove contaminated sand and soil.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, emphasized the urgency of addressing new pollution traces and declared an emergency to allow swift decision-making, including possible evacuations. This measure grants authorities enhanced powers to handle the situation effectively.

The Russian transport ministry reported that 2,400 metric tons of oil products had spilled, a smaller amount than initially feared. The spill has resulted in ecological damage, as environmental groups have noted the deaths of dolphins, porpoises, and sea birds in affected areas.

