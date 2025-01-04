Crisis in Crimea: Oil Spill Sparks Environmental Emergency
Russia declared a state of emergency in Crimea following an oil spill in the Black Sea. Contaminated sand and soil are being cleared after the spill from two ageing tankers. Over 10,000 people are involved in cleanup efforts, and environmental harm has been reported in the region.
A regional state of emergency was declared by Russia in Crimea following a significant oil spill in the Black Sea. The spill occurred after two ageing tankers were damaged during a storm last month, leading to extensive cleanup efforts to remove contaminated sand and soil.
Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, emphasized the urgency of addressing new pollution traces and declared an emergency to allow swift decision-making, including possible evacuations. This measure grants authorities enhanced powers to handle the situation effectively.
The Russian transport ministry reported that 2,400 metric tons of oil products had spilled, a smaller amount than initially feared. The spill has resulted in ecological damage, as environmental groups have noted the deaths of dolphins, porpoises, and sea birds in affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Crimea
- oil spill
- Black Sea
- emergency
- Kerch Strait
- cleanup
- pollution
- environment
- Sevastopol
ALSO READ
ILO Launches Scaled-Up Emergency Employment Programme to Rebuild Gaza and Support Livelihoods Amid Crisis
Environmental Disaster in Kerch Strait: The Aftermath of a Massive Oil Spill
Crack in Colorado Ski Lift Forces Emergency Evacuation
Nigeria Mobilizes Against Lassa Fever: Emergency Response Activated
Only 3 per cent of UN emergency food aid getting to desperate Gazans