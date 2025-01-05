Pithampur Waste Disposal Dispute: Echoes from Bhopal Tragedy

A petition has been submitted to the National Green Tribunal's Bhopal bench, urging the Madhya Pradesh government to guarantee that the disposal of Union Carbide waste at Pithampur will not pose risks to nearby communities.

Filed by a social organization from Jabalpur, the plea requests the state's chief secretary to officially confirm the safety of residents in Dhar district, where the waste has been moved for incineration.

This action follows the transport of nearly 337 tons of toxic waste from the infamous 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy to Pithampur, sparking fears and protests among locals who recall the devastation caused by the gas leak.

(With inputs from agencies.)