Pithampur Waste Disposal Dispute: Echoes from Bhopal Tragedy

A petition filed in the National Green Tribunal challenges the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure the safe disposal of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur, amid public fears. The waste, linked to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, arrived for disposal causing concerns about its impact on locals and the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-01-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 08:27 IST
  • India

A petition has been submitted to the National Green Tribunal's Bhopal bench, urging the Madhya Pradesh government to guarantee that the disposal of Union Carbide waste at Pithampur will not pose risks to nearby communities.

Filed by a social organization from Jabalpur, the plea requests the state's chief secretary to officially confirm the safety of residents in Dhar district, where the waste has been moved for incineration.

This action follows the transport of nearly 337 tons of toxic waste from the infamous 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy to Pithampur, sparking fears and protests among locals who recall the devastation caused by the gas leak.

