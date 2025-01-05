Left Menu

Rajasthan's Unpredictable Weather: From Cold to Cloudy Skies

Rajasthan experiences a rise in temperatures, with the lowest recorded at 6.9°C in Tonk's Vanasthali. Dense fog blanketed parts of the state on Sunday. The Jaipur Meteorological Center anticipates a decrease in temperatures soon alongside light rains in certain divisions due to a western disturbance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:50 IST
Rajasthan witnessed a notable rise in temperatures, with Tonk's Vanasthali recording the state's lowest at 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Sunday morning saw parts of the state shrouded in dense fog, while the Jaipur Meteorological Center registered temperatures ranging from 6.9 degrees Celsius to 11.4 degrees Celsius in Kota.

Expectations of a 2 to 4 degrees drop in temperatures over the next 4-5 days were also reported, as light rains are forecasted in Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions due to a western disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

