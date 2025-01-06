Polar Vortex Grips Central US: Snowstorm Brings Chaos

In a powerful display of winter's fury, a massive snowstorm has engulfed the central United States, creating treacherous travel conditions and disrupting daily life. As the storm swept across Kansas, Nebraska, and Indiana, residents faced potentially record-breaking snowfall and icy roads.

Emergency measures were put into place across several states, with the National Guard activated in Indiana to assist stranded motorists. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency to mitigate risks as numerous traffic accidents were reported. Authorities urged residents to stay indoors and avoid travel.

Air and rail services were severely disrupted, and schools announced closures in anticipation of hazardous conditions. As temperatures plummeted, the impact of this polar vortex extended far beyond the Midwest, with weather warnings issued as far south as Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)