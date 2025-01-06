Telangana's Trillion-Dollar Vision: Rail Projects and State Development
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the state's ambition to contribute USD one trillion to the nation's USD five trillion economy. He emphasized the need for infrastructure projects, including a new railway line, Hyderabad metro expansion, and the development of a dry port. Support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sought for these initiatives.
In a pivotal moment for Telangana's future economic plans, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to endorse and fund critical state infrastructure projects. Highlighting the state's potential to contribute USD one trillion towards India's USD five trillion economic goal, CM Reddy emphasized the urgency of developing rail infrastructure.
During a virtual event attended by the Prime Minister, the inauguration of several rail projects, including the new Charlapalli railway terminal, underscored the government's commitment to improving connectivity in Telangana. The new terminal is poised to enhance the 'Ease of Living' for Hyderabad residents.
Amidst the developments, Telangana's stalled metro rail network stood in focus as Reddy appealed for expedited approvals for its expansion. The state's aspirations to have a dedicated railway line from Machilipatnam port to support dry port developments and the establishment of an integrated railway coach factory were also highlighted.
