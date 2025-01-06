Left Menu

Beach Mishaps: Stray Dog Attack and Stingray Incident in Goa

A Russian national and a woman faced separate animal attacks on South Goa beaches. Lifeguards intervened to aid both individuals and conducted multiple rescues, including saving a man at Dudhsagar Falls and a Russian at Baga beach. Safety measures were promptly administered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Russian tourist and a local woman encountered alarming animal attacks on Goa's beaches over the weekend, authorities reported on Monday. Both incidents saw immediate intervention from lifesaving personnel.

Drishti Marine, a local safety services provider, confirmed that a Russian man was chased and bitten by stray dogs at Mobor beach, while a young woman was struck by a stingray at Velsao beach. Both received first aid and were advised on further medical care.

In separate incidents, lifeguards rescued several individuals from potential drowning situations at local beaches and Dudhsagar waterfalls. A father attempting to save his daughter and a foreign national caught in rip currents were among those saved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

