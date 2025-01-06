Chilly Weather Persists in Northern India Amid Rain and Snow

The icy grip of winter continued to hold sway over northern India on Monday. Despite light rainfall, Delhi remained chilly, while in Kashmir, night temperatures edged upwards after snowfall, though they did not breach the freezing point.

While Delhi experienced a slight reprieve from dense fog that had stalled visibility and travel over the weekend, Punjab and Haryana remained engulfed in wintry conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported improved visibility on Monday, yet cautioned that regions like Najafgarh and Pitampura still witnessed moderate rainfall, contributing to the ongoing chill.

