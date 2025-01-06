Chilly Weather Persists in Northern India Amid Rain and Snow
Northern India experienced continued cold weather on Monday, with light rainfall in Delhi and rising night temperatures in Kashmir despite below-freezing conditions. Dense fog disrupted visibility over the weekend, causing travel delays. Punjab and Haryana also remained chilly with fog affecting visibility in some areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The icy grip of winter continued to hold sway over northern India on Monday. Despite light rainfall, Delhi remained chilly, while in Kashmir, night temperatures edged upwards after snowfall, though they did not breach the freezing point.
While Delhi experienced a slight reprieve from dense fog that had stalled visibility and travel over the weekend, Punjab and Haryana remained engulfed in wintry conditions.
The Indian Meteorological Department reported improved visibility on Monday, yet cautioned that regions like Najafgarh and Pitampura still witnessed moderate rainfall, contributing to the ongoing chill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cold weather
- Delhi
- rainfall
- snowfall
- Kashmir
- fog
- visibility
- winter
- temperature
- northern India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashmir Residents Revert to Traditional Heating Amid Harsh Winter and Power Cuts
Harnessing South Indian Cinema: A Boost for Jammu and Kashmir Tourism
Omar Abdullah Prioritizes Valley: Faces Cold Wave Crisis in Kashmir
Call for Restoration: Jammu & Kashmir's Pursuit of Statehood
Jammu and Kashmir Government to Boost Disability Pension