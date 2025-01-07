Left Menu

Morning Tremor Shakes Central Nepal

A strong earthquake struck central Nepal, including Kathmandu, early Tuesday morning. People evacuated their homes in search of safety, although no damage has been reported. The tremor was felt in neighboring districts, but the specifics, such as its magnitude, are currently unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-01-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 07:28 IST
Early Tuesday morning, central Nepal, including Kathmandu, was rocked by a powerful earthquake, compelling residents to evacuate their homes for safety.

The tremor, felt at around 6:50 am, extends to neighboring districts, though there are no immediate reports of property damage or casualties.

Authorities are yet to determine the earthquake's magnitude or provide detailed information about its potential impact on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

