Left Menu

Devastating Tremors in Tibet: Earthquake Rocks Region, Claims Lives

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet near Shigaste, killing 53 and injuring 62. The quake caused chaos in neighboring Nepal. China launched emergency responses, dispatching relief materials and rescue workers. Chinese President Xi Jinping directed comprehensive rescue efforts. The disaster revives memories of past earthquakes impacting the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:20 IST
Devastating Tremors in Tibet: Earthquake Rocks Region, Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook Tibet near the historic city of Shigaste, causing widespread destruction and tragedy. Official reports confirm the deaths of at least 53 individuals, with 62 more injured. The tremors also affected neighboring Nepal, where buildings swayed and residents fled to safety.

China's earthquake authorities activated a level-II emergency service, dispatching rescue teams and relief supplies to the affected areas. President Xi Jinping emphasized the urgent need for rescue operations and directed resources towards treating the injured, preventing secondary disasters, and ensuring the well-being of the displaced.

The quake's epicenter near Dingri County highlights the seismic vulnerability of the region, where tectonic plates frequently clash. This disaster recalls the 2015 quake that devastated Nepal, underscoring the ongoing earthquake risks in the Himalayan region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025