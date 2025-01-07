Devastating Tremors in Tibet: Earthquake Rocks Region, Claims Lives

A devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook Tibet near the historic city of Shigaste, causing widespread destruction and tragedy. Official reports confirm the deaths of at least 53 individuals, with 62 more injured. The tremors also affected neighboring Nepal, where buildings swayed and residents fled to safety.

China's earthquake authorities activated a level-II emergency service, dispatching rescue teams and relief supplies to the affected areas. President Xi Jinping emphasized the urgent need for rescue operations and directed resources towards treating the injured, preventing secondary disasters, and ensuring the well-being of the displaced.

The quake's epicenter near Dingri County highlights the seismic vulnerability of the region, where tectonic plates frequently clash. This disaster recalls the 2015 quake that devastated Nepal, underscoring the ongoing earthquake risks in the Himalayan region.

(With inputs from agencies.)