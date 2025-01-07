Left Menu

Tragic Road Incident Sparks Outrage in Maharashtra

Two school students, Vaishnavi Pravin Kekan and Aditya Mukesh Solse, tragically died in a Nashik district road accident involving a truck and a two-wheeler. The incident incited local protests, as the truck driver attempted to avoid stray animals. Police detained the driver post-accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic collision claimed the lives of two school students in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday evening, police reported on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the Manmad Agriculture Produce Market Committee in Nandgaon taluka.

The incident transpired as a truck carrying fodder from Chandwad to Manmad attempted to dodge stray animals. In its maneuver, the truck struck a two-wheeler carrying 15-year-old students Vaishnavi Pravin Kekan and Aditya Mukesh Solse, causing their instant deaths.

The devastating accident provoked local residents to disrupt traffic in protest. The authorities have detained the truck driver, Rakesh Dadaji Khairnar, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

