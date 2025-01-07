Left Menu

Devastating Quake Strikes Near Everest, Claims Lives in Tibet

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck near Tibet's holy city, killing at least 126 people and damaging many homes. The epicenter was in Tingri county, and tremors were felt in Nepal, Bhutan, and India. Rescue efforts are underway amidst dropping temperatures and more aftershocks.

A powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 6.8 hit the foothills of the Himalayas near Tibet's holy city, causing at least 126 fatalities and leveling hundreds of homes, according to Chinese authorities. The epicenter was approximately 80 km north of Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on Earth. Neighboring regions Nepal, Bhutan, and India felt the tremors too.

The Shigatse region, home to 800,000 people and traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, faced considerable damage, with many buildings turned to rubble as seen in Tibet Fire and Rescue footage. With temperatures plummeting to minus 16 degrees Celsius, rescue operations continue in harsh conditions as aftershocks, some reaching magnitudes of 4.4, rattle the area.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for exhaustive search and rescue missions, Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, expressed his sorrow and prayers for the victims. The earthquake has led to a closure of the Everest region to tourists. Significant rescue efforts involve over 1,500 workers and 22,000 aid items being dispatched to the area to aid those affected.

