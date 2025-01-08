Inferno in Pacific Palisades: Wildfire Causes Evacuations in Los Angeles

A severe wildfire blazed across Los Angeles' upscale Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, prompting mass evacuations and causing significant disruptions throughout the city. Officials reported that the fire, which rapidly expanded, had scorched over 1,262 acres, fueled by powerful winds and dry conditions.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of devastation as homes were engulfed and vehicles abandoned in the rushed exodus. The difficult terrain complicated firefighting efforts, with planes assisting ground crews by dropping water on advancing flames. Traffic became a major hurdle, as residents scrambled on foot with the only major road out of the canyon gridlocked.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reminded the public of the extreme fire danger previously forecasted, with potential for explosive fire activity due to strong winds and a lack of humidity. Mayor Karen Bass declared emergency measures to address potential power outages and clear critical pathways for emergency operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)