Inferno in Los Angeles: Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Emergency Evacuations

More than 30,000 residents were evacuated as a devastating wildfire raced through a coastal area of Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The blaze, yet to be contained, tore through the Pacific Palisades, destroying numerous buildings and scorching nearly 3,000 acres.

The escalating fire threat prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, transportation routes were clogged as residents fled. Hollywood actors such as James Woods and local residents reported harrowing escapes along smoke-filled roads.

Fire officials have identified multiple blazes, including the rapidly spreading Eaton Fire near Pasadena, leading to further evacuations. Aircraft and bulldozers were deployed, yet more than 220,000 homes faced power outages. President Joe Biden offered federal support, shifting his travel plans due to the hazardous conditions.

