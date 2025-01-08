Left Menu

Inferno in Los Angeles: Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Emergency Evacuations

A massive wildfire in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades forced over 30,000 evacuations, destroyed homes, and burned thousands of acres. The fires, coupled with dry weather conditions, led to a state of emergency. Nearby regions, including Malibu and the San Fernando Valley, also faced significant threats.

More than 30,000 residents were evacuated as a devastating wildfire raced through a coastal area of Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The blaze, yet to be contained, tore through the Pacific Palisades, destroying numerous buildings and scorching nearly 3,000 acres.

The escalating fire threat prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, transportation routes were clogged as residents fled. Hollywood actors such as James Woods and local residents reported harrowing escapes along smoke-filled roads.

Fire officials have identified multiple blazes, including the rapidly spreading Eaton Fire near Pasadena, leading to further evacuations. Aircraft and bulldozers were deployed, yet more than 220,000 homes faced power outages. President Joe Biden offered federal support, shifting his travel plans due to the hazardous conditions.

