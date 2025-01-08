Chilly Conditions Persist in Himachal with Yellow Alert for Snow and Fog

A yellow warning for cold waves, frost, and dense fog has been announced by the Shimla meteorological station. The warning encompasses five districts in Himachal Pradesh: Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi.

The cold wave was particularly severe in Una district on Tuesday night, with temperatures plummeting to near freezing. In Lahaul and Spiti, temperatures dropped dramatically to minus 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Weather conditions are forecast to change with a Western disturbance expected on January 11, bringing rain and snow by the weekend. The Met department advises precautionary measures against the cold wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)