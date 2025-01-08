Left Menu

Chilly Conditions Persist in Himachal with Yellow Alert for Snow and Fog

The Shimla meteorological station has issued a yellow warning for a cold wave and fog in parts of Himachal Pradesh. Temperatures have plunged, with fierce cold waves and fog hitting Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi. Weather disturbances are forecast, potentially leading to rain and snowfall by the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:31 IST
Chilly Conditions Persist in Himachal with Yellow Alert for Snow and Fog
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A yellow warning for cold waves, frost, and dense fog has been announced by the Shimla meteorological station. The warning encompasses five districts in Himachal Pradesh: Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi.

The cold wave was particularly severe in Una district on Tuesday night, with temperatures plummeting to near freezing. In Lahaul and Spiti, temperatures dropped dramatically to minus 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Weather conditions are forecast to change with a Western disturbance expected on January 11, bringing rain and snow by the weekend. The Met department advises precautionary measures against the cold wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025