India Set to Become Fourth Nation in Space Docking Technology

ISRO is preparing for a groundbreaking space docking experiment with two satellites on January 9, moving from the originally scheduled date of January 7. The initiative showcases India's growing expertise in sophisticated space technologies.

With success, India is on track to become the fourth nation possessing advanced space docking capabilities. This pivotal mission, involving the SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target) satellites, follows their December 30 launch via the PSLV C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Dubbed the Space Docking Experiment, or SpaDeX, this cost-effective trial is set to enhance India's space ambitions—potentially leading to a lunar presence and the creation of a national space station. Such advancements are crucial for future missions involving satellite maintenance, space station operations, and interstellar travels.

(With inputs from agencies.)