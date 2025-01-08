Left Menu

Mega Development Drive: PM Modi Boosts Andhra Pradesh's Economic Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced projects valued at Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh, including launching India's first Green Hydrogen Hub. Aiming for a USD 2.5 trillion economy by 2047, this initiative seeks to transform the state into a technological and economic powerhouse.

Mega Development Drive: PM Modi Boosts Andhra Pradesh's Economic Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Andhra Pradesh, announced projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore, signaling a major development push in the region.

He laid the foundation for India's first Green Hydrogen Hub, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming for significant green hydrogen production by 2030.

Modi emphasized Andhra Pradesh's role as a pioneer in IT and technology, with plans to establish the state as a hub for futuristic technologies and promote the blue economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

