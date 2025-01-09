Avian Influenza Hits Maharashtra Wildlife: A Cautionary Tale
In Maharashtra's Nagpur district, three tigers and a leopard at a rescue center died of avian influenza, suspected of contracting the virus after consuming chicken. Lab results confirmed the H5N1 virus. Authorities are inspecting food and have temporarily closed the facility, as precautionary measures are enforced.
- Country:
- India
A rescue center in Maharashtra's Nagpur district faced a tragic incident where three tigers and a leopard succumbed to the avian influenza virus, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik disclosed on Thursday.
The minister reported that lab results have yet to confirm that the infection stemmed from chicken consumption, though the potential remains significant. He advised caution and directed zoos to rigorously inspect food sources prior to feeding.
The felines had been relocated to the Gorewada Rescue Centre following man-animal conflicts. With their deaths confirmed by lab tests as resulting from the H5N1 virus, the facility has been temporarily shut down. Preventative measures are being undertaken in accordance with guidelines, pending a detailed inquiry's completion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- avian influenza
- tigers
- leopard
- chicken
- Maharashtra
- Nagpur
- virus
- H5N1
- Gorewada
- precautionary measures
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Child dies after being hit by airbag in Vashi car accident
Assembly polls mandate comes with huge expectations and challenges: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at ''meet the press'' in Nagpur.
Voting figures of Maharashtra elections belie `vote Jihad' claim: SP MLA
I have faced all challenges courageously, power doesn't go to my head: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at ''meet the press'' in Nagpur.
Congress should apologise to nation for insulting B R Ambedkar: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis.