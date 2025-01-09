Left Menu

Resilience Amid Ruins: Tibet's Earthquake Aftermath

A severe earthquake in Tibet has forced over 47,000 people into shelters as rescuers continue to search for survivors amidst increasingly difficult conditions. The disaster has caused significant damage, prompting large-scale relief and rebuilding efforts, with Chinese officials emphasizing maintaining order and ensuring social stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities have relocated more than 47,000 individuals to shelters following a devastating earthquake in Tibet, Chinese officials reported on Thursday. Despite the daunting odds, rescuers are intensifying their search near the Himalayas' foothills for survivors of Tuesday's 6.8 magnitude quake, which claimed 126 lives and injured 188 others.

Officials remain committed to the rescue mission, even as temperatures plummet to minus 18 degrees Celsius (zero degrees Fahrenheit). Hao Tao announced the completion of the first full-scale search and rescue phase, with plans for more in-depth efforts. Damage assessment continues, with four reservoirs impacted and 11,000 rescuers deployed swiftly after the quake struck.

Centered in Tingri, near Mount Everest, the earthquake destroyed over 3,600 homes, with damages extending to 27,000 more. The quake's power led to tectonic shifts, including a 1.6 m terrain slip over 80 km. Ongoing reconstruction includes setting up prefabricated shelters, with authorities stressing the need for vigilance in relief efforts and stability maintenance.

