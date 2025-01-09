Starry Start: Unveiling Future Space Scientists

ISRO Chairman S Somanath, addressing a digital audience at the third edition of the START 2025 program, reminded us that space science extends far beyond the dramatic allure of astronomy. The intricate, time-consuming nature of mastering this field requires years of dedication and persistent expertise, he emphasized.

The START initiative, drawing an impressive registration from 20,000 students across over 560 institutions, aims to demystify the field of space technology. Somanath outlined that the program would cover not only the thrilling aspects of space missions but also delve into the foundational aspects like rocket design and orbital sciences.

With artificial intelligence and machine learning at the forefront, Somanath encouraged students to approach space science with an open mind, recognized its complexities, and embraced its potential. A S Kiran Kumar also shared insights on the program's necessity in empowering students, given the global demand for Indian participation in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)