Inferno in Hollywood: Los Angeles Wildfires Devastate Celebrity Enclaves

Los Angeles is under siege as wildfires engulf areas around Hollywood Boulevard, the heart of the U.S. film industry. New flames threaten the iconic area, prompting over 100,000 evacuations as dry conditions and intense winds spread the conflagration that's visible from space.

The fires have claimed at least five lives since their eruption on Tuesday, tearing through the lavish homes of stars and sweeping into famous showbiz landmarks. Star-studded locales, including Malibu and Pacific Palisades, are facing devastating losses, with many seeking refuge in makeshift shelters.

Emergency services are strained, with additional firefighting units being deployed from several U.S. states to bolster efforts. The situation is compounded by water shortages and erratic winds. Officials emphasize that the region is confronting an unprecedented natural disaster.

