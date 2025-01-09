India's Space Leap: ISRO's Ambitious Launches and Collaborations

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans a significant leap in space technology with its March launch of a communication satellite for AST SpaceMobile, a US-based firm aiming to offer satellite-supported smartphone broadband.

The statement regarding this mission emerged after India's Science and Technology Minister, Jitendra Singh, assessed the Department of Space's performance with high-level officials, including the outgoing and incoming ISRO chairmen.

ISRO's future includes the joint ISRO-NASA NISAR satellite launch, enhancing Earth observation capabilities and India's space exploration, along with testing for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program set to break new ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)