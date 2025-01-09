Left Menu

India's Space Leap: ISRO's Ambitious Launches and Collaborations

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set for major strides in space technology with a March launch of a commercial satellite for AST SpaceMobile. Upcoming missions include uncrewed tests under Gaganyaan, and the joint ISRO-NASA NISAR satellite launch, enhancing India's navigation capabilities and space research footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:26 IST
India's Space Leap: ISRO's Ambitious Launches and Collaborations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans a significant leap in space technology with its March launch of a communication satellite for AST SpaceMobile, a US-based firm aiming to offer satellite-supported smartphone broadband.

The statement regarding this mission emerged after India's Science and Technology Minister, Jitendra Singh, assessed the Department of Space's performance with high-level officials, including the outgoing and incoming ISRO chairmen.

ISRO's future includes the joint ISRO-NASA NISAR satellite launch, enhancing Earth observation capabilities and India's space exploration, along with testing for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program set to break new ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025