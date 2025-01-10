Fires Rage On: Tragedy in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is grappling with two significant wildfires that have claimed the lives of 10 people and obliterated at least 10,000 homes and structures, officials reported on Thursday. As the crisis deepens, authorities are urging residents to comply with evacuation orders following the outbreak of a new, rapidly spreading blaze.

Dubbed the Kenneth Fire, this new wildfire emerged late in the afternoon in the San Fernando Valley, only two miles from a school sheltering evacuees. By evening, it had expanded into Ventura County, compounding the disaster situation.

Earlier in the day, fire officials had been cautiously optimistic, noting some success in battling the existing wildfires, buoyed by an influx of external fire crews and decreased winds. However, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued warnings about intensified wind conditions expected to persist from Thursday evening into Friday morning, posing further risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)