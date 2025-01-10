Left Menu

Fires Rage On: Tragedy in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles area faces a crisis as two major wildfires have led to 10 deaths and destroyed thousands of homes and structures. Despite some progress in containment, a new fire, Kenneth Fire, erupted, escalating the threat. Evacuation orders remain vital, with worsening wind conditions anticipated.

Los Angeles is grappling with two significant wildfires that have claimed the lives of 10 people and obliterated at least 10,000 homes and structures, officials reported on Thursday. As the crisis deepens, authorities are urging residents to comply with evacuation orders following the outbreak of a new, rapidly spreading blaze.

Dubbed the Kenneth Fire, this new wildfire emerged late in the afternoon in the San Fernando Valley, only two miles from a school sheltering evacuees. By evening, it had expanded into Ventura County, compounding the disaster situation.

Earlier in the day, fire officials had been cautiously optimistic, noting some success in battling the existing wildfires, buoyed by an influx of external fire crews and decreased winds. However, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued warnings about intensified wind conditions expected to persist from Thursday evening into Friday morning, posing further risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

