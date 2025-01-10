Altadena's Resilience: Rising from the Ashes of the Eaton Canyon Inferno

Altadena, a close-knit suburb of Los Angeles, is facing a daunting recovery following a massive fire that has turned bungalows to smoldering ruins.

Despite the high-profile attention given to fires in celebrity neighborhoods, residents of Altadena, home to a racially and economically diverse population, voice concerns over potential disparities in government aid and insurance claims.

With memories of affordable living intertwined with fears of gentrification, locals remain hopeful, sharing stories of resilience and communal bonds as they aim to rebuild their beloved neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)