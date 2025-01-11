Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Frame Collapse Claims Lives at Raipur Site

Two workers died and six were injured when a centring frame collapsed during slab laying at a construction site in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred on the 8th floor of a building under construction. Emergency responses were swift, but safety protocol negligence is suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, two workers lost their lives while six others were injured following the collapse of a centring frame at a construction site. The accident happened during the laying of a slab on the eighth floor of a building in the Vishal Nagar area.

The emergency services were quick to respond, with police and district administration rushing to the scene shortly after the collapse. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also involved in the rescue operations. Sadly, two of the trapped workers succumbed to their injuries despite the prompt medical attention.

Questions have been raised regarding safety protocols at the construction site, with some workers alleging a lack of safety measures. Raipur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh confirmed that an investigation into the site's safety standards is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

