Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Strategizes 'Bottom-to-Top' Development Plan

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu advocates for a 'bottom-to-top' planning approach for development projects, replacing traditional methods. This strategy involves community input at the grassroots level, ensuring prioritized needs are addressed. Workshops, brainstorming sessions, and district-level consultations aim to enhance planning processes for effective fund allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:56 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Strategizes 'Bottom-to-Top' Development Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged for a shift towards 'bottom-to-top' planning for development projects during his address at the Sankalp Samaroh in Kurung Kumey district.

Khandu explained that the new planning process would involve community-level input, enabling schemes and projects to be prioritized based on local needs and challenges. Workshops will bring together key district officials to craft collaborative development strategies.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the significance of improved communication infrastructure and proposed further connectivity projects to enhance the region's potential, including tourism benefits post-development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025