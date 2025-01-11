Arunachal Pradesh Strategizes 'Bottom-to-Top' Development Plan
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu advocates for a 'bottom-to-top' planning approach for development projects, replacing traditional methods. This strategy involves community input at the grassroots level, ensuring prioritized needs are addressed. Workshops, brainstorming sessions, and district-level consultations aim to enhance planning processes for effective fund allocation.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged for a shift towards 'bottom-to-top' planning for development projects during his address at the Sankalp Samaroh in Kurung Kumey district.
Khandu explained that the new planning process would involve community-level input, enabling schemes and projects to be prioritized based on local needs and challenges. Workshops will bring together key district officials to craft collaborative development strategies.
The Chief Minister also emphasized the significance of improved communication infrastructure and proposed further connectivity projects to enhance the region's potential, including tourism benefits post-development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
