Arunachal Pradesh Strategizes 'Bottom-to-Top' Development Plan

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged for a shift towards 'bottom-to-top' planning for development projects during his address at the Sankalp Samaroh in Kurung Kumey district.

Khandu explained that the new planning process would involve community-level input, enabling schemes and projects to be prioritized based on local needs and challenges. Workshops will bring together key district officials to craft collaborative development strategies.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the significance of improved communication infrastructure and proposed further connectivity projects to enhance the region's potential, including tourism benefits post-development.

(With inputs from agencies.)