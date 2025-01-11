Left Menu

Delhi's 'Pink Toilets' Initiative for Women Entrepreneurs

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi announced the construction of 'Pink toilets' for women in major city markets after discussions with 100 women entrepreneurs. The meeting focused on addressing urban challenges affecting female business leaders, such as parking shortages, security concerns, loan issues, and unclean public facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address pressing issues faced by women entrepreneurs, Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi has unveiled plans to construct 'Pink toilets' in key city markets. This announcement was made during a meeting with 100 women business leaders led by Priyanka Saxena at the Civic Centre.

The meeting, facilitated by CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal, centered on obstacles like inadequate parking in markets such as Lajpat Nagar and Karol Bagh, which hampers customer access. Security concerns, including frequent incidents of chain and mobile snatching, were also discussed.

Additionally, entrepreneurs highlighted the challenges of acquiring affordable loans and the lack of clean public toilets. Responding to these concerns, Khichi assured attendees of the installation of pink toilets and proposed developing selfie points to promote Delhi's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

