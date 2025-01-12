California Wildfires and Health: Crisis and Solutions

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency for California amidst devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County, which have killed ten people and destroyed nearly 10,000 structures.

The government proposed 2026 reimbursement rates for Medicare Advantage plans to boost payments by 2.2%. Meanwhile, researchers highlight that eligibility criteria for the latest cancer treatments disadvantage minority patients.

Workers in U.S. chicken and pork plants face elevated health risks, and new pharmaceutical partnerships aim to combat inflammatory diseases. Additionally, the Supreme Court will hear a case challenging Obamacare's preventive care mandates.

