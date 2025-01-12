Left Menu

Partial Building Collapse Injures Five in Mumbai

Five people were injured after the upper floor of a house collapsed in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The incident involved two women, a girl, and two men. While Lalina Bhati was hospitalized, others were treated and released. The cause of the collapse is under investigation by authorities.

In a distressing incident in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, five individuals were injured when a segment of an upper floor collapsed on Sunday. The affected structure, a single-storey hoofed in a chawl, raised immediate safety concerns.

The casualties include Lalina Vikram Bhati, 26, and four others, identified as Vikram Bhati, 28, Nitin Mhahmunkar, 42, Fancy Bhati, 35, and young Latika Bhati, 11. While Lalina Bhati was hospitalized, the remaining victims were treated and discharged.

Efforts to determine the exact cause of this structural failure are ongoing. The incident underscores the vulnerabilities in the city's chawl architecture, necessitating urgent evaluations.

