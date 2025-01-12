Partial Building Collapse Injures Five in Mumbai
Five people were injured after the upper floor of a house collapsed in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The incident involved two women, a girl, and two men. While Lalina Bhati was hospitalized, others were treated and released. The cause of the collapse is under investigation by authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, five individuals were injured when a segment of an upper floor collapsed on Sunday. The affected structure, a single-storey hoofed in a chawl, raised immediate safety concerns.
The casualties include Lalina Vikram Bhati, 26, and four others, identified as Vikram Bhati, 28, Nitin Mhahmunkar, 42, Fancy Bhati, 35, and young Latika Bhati, 11. While Lalina Bhati was hospitalized, the remaining victims were treated and discharged.
Efforts to determine the exact cause of this structural failure are ongoing. The incident underscores the vulnerabilities in the city's chawl architecture, necessitating urgent evaluations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Substandard Drugs: Ensuring Safety in Pharmaceuticals
Bridging the Gender Gap in Online Safety: Empowering Women in the Digital World
Inferno at JNU: Electrical Blaze Sparks Safety Concerns
Tragic Metro Site Accident Involving Marathi Actor Raises Safety Concerns
Tragedy on the Tracks: Fire Truck vs. High-Speed Train Sparks Safety Debate