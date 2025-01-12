Resilience Amid Ruins: Altadena's Struggle Against Wildfires and Gentrification

The recent wildfires that swept through Los Angeles county have left lasting scars across the community of Altadena, known for its rich racial and economic diversity.

A haven for Black families displaced by discriminatory housing elsewhere, Altadena now faces heightened gentrification risks as rebuilding proves to be financially daunting for many.

Community leaders call on state and federal officials to ensure equitable recovery efforts to help residents reclaim stability and maintain the area's character.

(With inputs from agencies.)