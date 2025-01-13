Punjab and Haryana Shiver as Temperatures Plummet
Cold weather persists in Punjab and Haryana with temperatures dipping significantly. Amritsar recorded the lowest at 4.7 degrees Celsius. Other regions in Punjab and Haryana reported similar low temperatures as per the meteorological department's data. Chandigarh recorded 8.3 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal.
Punishing cold weather conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Amritsar enduring the lowest minimum temperature at a brisk 4.7 degrees Celsius.
In other parts of Punjab, Ludhiana saw a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, as reported by the meteorological department. Faridkot registered 5.3 degrees, Pathankot 5.6 degrees, Gurdaspur 6.5 degrees, Bathinda 6.8 degrees, and Patiala 7.6 degrees Celsius.
In neighboring Haryana, temperatures also plummeted with the mercury settling at 8.8 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded 6.5 degrees, Hisar and Sirsa reached 7.8 degrees, Bhiwani 8.5 degrees, and Rohtak recorded a comparatively higher 11.2 degrees Celsius. The shared capital, Chandigarh, reported a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal norm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
