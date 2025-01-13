Punjab and Haryana Shiver as Temperatures Plummet

Punishing cold weather conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Amritsar enduring the lowest minimum temperature at a brisk 4.7 degrees Celsius.

In other parts of Punjab, Ludhiana saw a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, as reported by the meteorological department. Faridkot registered 5.3 degrees, Pathankot 5.6 degrees, Gurdaspur 6.5 degrees, Bathinda 6.8 degrees, and Patiala 7.6 degrees Celsius.

In neighboring Haryana, temperatures also plummeted with the mercury settling at 8.8 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded 6.5 degrees, Hisar and Sirsa reached 7.8 degrees, Bhiwani 8.5 degrees, and Rohtak recorded a comparatively higher 11.2 degrees Celsius. The shared capital, Chandigarh, reported a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal norm.

