Snow and Rain to Paint Himachal's Hills as Western Disturbance Approaches
A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring rain and snow to the middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh from January 16-19, 2023. The state has already seen snowfall in isolated areas, and severe cold wave conditions persist. Rainfall deficit stands at 81% for January so far.
- Country:
- India
The local meteorological office has forecasted significant changes in weather for Himachal Pradesh, with expectations of rain and snow in the mountainous regions from January 16 to 19, 2023. This shift is attributed to a new western disturbance anticipated to affect northwest India starting January 14.
Recent weather patterns have resulted in snowfall in selective areas, including Gondla and Kalpa, as well as traces in Shimla. Rainfall was measured in several regions, with Bharmaur receiving 5 mm, followed closely by Nahan, Poanta Sahib, and others.
Severe cold wave conditions continue to grip tribal regions, with night temperatures plummeting as low as minus 12.3 degrees Celsius. In tourist hotspots, temperatures remained near freezing, with Narkanda, Manali, and Dalhousie experiencing significant cold. Meanwhile, dense fog and frost conditions persist in parts of Himachal, as rain deficit reaches alarming levels at 81%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
