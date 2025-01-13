Tremors Strike Tibet Again: A Dual Quake Blow

Tibet's Tingri county is once more at the center of seismic concerns, facing two fresh earthquakes measuring 4.9 and 5.0 in magnitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

This occurrence comes in quick succession to a more catastrophic seismic event from the previous week. Last week's 6.8-magnitude quake resulted in tragic consequences, leaving at least 126 people dead.

The continuous seismic activity in the region is causing significant alarm and highlights the area's vulnerability to such natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)