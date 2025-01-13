Left Menu

Tremors Strike Tibet Again: A Dual Quake Blow

Tibet's Tingri county experienced two new earthquakes of magnitudes 4.9 and 5.0, shaking the region again after a devastating 6.8 magnitude quake last week that claimed at least 126 lives. The recent tremors were reported by the China Earthquake Networks Center, highlighting ongoing seismic activity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:51 IST
Tremors Strike Tibet Again: A Dual Quake Blow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Tibet's Tingri county is once more at the center of seismic concerns, facing two fresh earthquakes measuring 4.9 and 5.0 in magnitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

This occurrence comes in quick succession to a more catastrophic seismic event from the previous week. Last week's 6.8-magnitude quake resulted in tragic consequences, leaving at least 126 people dead.

The continuous seismic activity in the region is causing significant alarm and highlights the area's vulnerability to such natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025