Himachal Pradesh Braces for Snow and Rain Amid Fresh Western Disturbance

The local meteorological office in Himachal Pradesh has predicted a spell of rain and snow in the middle and high hills from January 16 to 19, with a new western disturbance expected to influence northwest India starting January 14 night.

On Sunday evening, some isolated areas witnessed snowfall, with Gondla in Lahaul-Spiti recording 1 cm of snow and Kalpa 0.4 cm. Shimla, the state capital, observed traces of snow. Rainfall was reported in Bharmaur and Nahan, among other places.

The cold wave continued to grip parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Kukumseri recording the lowest night temperature at minus 12.3 degrees Celsius. Despite the chilling conditions, some areas reported higher than normal maximum temperatures, though overall rainfall remains significantly below normal for the month.

