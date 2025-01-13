Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Snow and Rain Amid Fresh Western Disturbance

The Himachal Pradesh meteorological office forecasts snow and rain in mid-high hills from January 16-19. A western disturbance will affect the region from January 14. Isolated areas experienced snowfall, with temperatures plunging below freezing. However, maximum temperatures rose above normal in some areas, and rainfall remains at a deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Snow and Rain Amid Fresh Western Disturbance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The local meteorological office in Himachal Pradesh has predicted a spell of rain and snow in the middle and high hills from January 16 to 19, with a new western disturbance expected to influence northwest India starting January 14 night.

On Sunday evening, some isolated areas witnessed snowfall, with Gondla in Lahaul-Spiti recording 1 cm of snow and Kalpa 0.4 cm. Shimla, the state capital, observed traces of snow. Rainfall was reported in Bharmaur and Nahan, among other places.

The cold wave continued to grip parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Kukumseri recording the lowest night temperature at minus 12.3 degrees Celsius. Despite the chilling conditions, some areas reported higher than normal maximum temperatures, though overall rainfall remains significantly below normal for the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025