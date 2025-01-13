Left Menu

Ecobox Invests Rs 400 Crore in Chennai Industrial Park

Ecobox Industrial Parks is investing Rs 400 crore to develop a 1.2 million sq ft facility near Chennai. The project is aimed at meeting the demand for modern logistics facilities in India. With this addition, Logicap Advisors' total footprint now stands at 13 million sq ft.

  • Country:
  • India

Ecobox Industrial Parks announced plans to invest Rs 400 crore in a new facility near Chennai, marking a strategic expansion in the region. The 12-lakh sq ft site, acquired at Mannur, Tamil Nadu, aims to address the rising demand for state-of-the-art industrial and logistics solutions in India.

The new development, just three kilometers from SH 50, is set to bolster the country's infrastructure by supporting e-commerce, third-party logistics, and light manufacturing sectors. The project will utilize the strategic connectivity of Chennai's key industrial corridors and manufacturing bases.

Alta Capital's Logicap Advisors, a subsidiary, is overseeing this greenfield development as part of its portfolio expansion. Ecobox's total managed space now spans 4.8 million square feet, following recent asset acquisitions. Founded by Siddhartha Gupta in 2021, Alta is backed by Singapore's Rava Partners, with substantial investments in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

