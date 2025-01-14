Mystery Debris Closes Popular Sydney Beaches

Nine renowned Sydney beaches were shuttered for swimmers on Tuesday due to mysterious white and grey debris littering the shores. Among them was the popular Manly Beach, a key attraction for locals and tourists alike. This unexpected closure comes as the summer holiday season is in full swing.

The Northern Beaches Council is actively engaged in clearing the beaches, working with environmental agencies to analyze the debris, many pieces of which resemble small marbles. While the public inquiry is ongoing, beachgoers have been cautioned to steer clear of affected areas, with authorities focused on maintaining public safety.

Past incidents, like those affecting Bondi Beach last October, pointed to wastewater disposal as a possible origin for such debris. The round balls were found to consist of fatty acids and chemicals common in household products—a stark reminder of human impact on seaside ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)