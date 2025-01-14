2025: The Crucial Year for Climate Action
WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo warns that the Paris Agreement is in danger and highlights 2025 as pivotal for climate action. The hottest year on record, 2024, impacted India severely. Saulo emphasized the necessity of reducing greenhouse gases and advancing renewable energy.
The Paris Agreement is at risk, warned World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. She marked 2025 as crucial for decisive climate action to curb greenhouse gases and accelerate the shift to renewable energy.
Attending the 150th anniversary of India's Meteorological Department, Saulo noted that 2024 set records with extreme heat impacting health, agriculture, and energy in India. Heavy monsoons led to fatalities as seen in Kerala's landslides, and air pollution reached perilous levels.
Global temperatures reached an alarming 1.55 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Despite this, Saulo emphasized that the Paris Agreement isn't dead yet. She highlighted the importance of resilience in nations like India, key partners in meteorological science and the global climate effort.
