Left Menu

2025: The Crucial Year for Climate Action

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo warns that the Paris Agreement is in danger and highlights 2025 as pivotal for climate action. The hottest year on record, 2024, impacted India severely. Saulo emphasized the necessity of reducing greenhouse gases and advancing renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:58 IST
2025: The Crucial Year for Climate Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Paris Agreement is at risk, warned World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. She marked 2025 as crucial for decisive climate action to curb greenhouse gases and accelerate the shift to renewable energy.

Attending the 150th anniversary of India's Meteorological Department, Saulo noted that 2024 set records with extreme heat impacting health, agriculture, and energy in India. Heavy monsoons led to fatalities as seen in Kerala's landslides, and air pollution reached perilous levels.

Global temperatures reached an alarming 1.55 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Despite this, Saulo emphasized that the Paris Agreement isn't dead yet. She highlighted the importance of resilience in nations like India, key partners in meteorological science and the global climate effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025