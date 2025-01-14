Left Menu

Leopard Attack Shocks Cricket Game in Madhya Pradesh

A leopard attack in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh injured two people. The incident occurred when a group of boys played cricket and a leopard attacked a boy retrieving a ball. A man attempting to rescue the boy was also injured. Both are receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden leopard attack disrupted a cricket game in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, leaving two individuals injured, authorities confirmed.

The incident took place in Pandari village near Daboh police station during the afternoon, according to an official statement.

Rajesh Sharma, the officer in charge of Daboh police station, reported that the children were immersed in their cricket game when the leopard attacked a 15-year-old boy who had gone to a farm to retrieve the ball. Upon hearing his screams, Jaswant Parihar, 40, rushed to help, resulting in both sustaining injuries. They are currently receiving care at a government health center in Daboh. Meanwhile, forest and administrative officials have cautioned the local community and advised farmers to stay clear of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

