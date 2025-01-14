Leopard Attack Shocks Cricket Game in Madhya Pradesh

A sudden leopard attack disrupted a cricket game in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, leaving two individuals injured, authorities confirmed.

The incident took place in Pandari village near Daboh police station during the afternoon, according to an official statement.

Rajesh Sharma, the officer in charge of Daboh police station, reported that the children were immersed in their cricket game when the leopard attacked a 15-year-old boy who had gone to a farm to retrieve the ball. Upon hearing his screams, Jaswant Parihar, 40, rushed to help, resulting in both sustaining injuries. They are currently receiving care at a government health center in Daboh. Meanwhile, forest and administrative officials have cautioned the local community and advised farmers to stay clear of the area.

