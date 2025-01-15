Left Menu

The Getty's Fortress: Art Amidst the Flames

The J. Paul Getty Museum, renowned for its priceless art collection, was threatened by the Palisades fire. Despite the danger, the artworks remained secure due to the museum's fire-resistant design. Precautionary measures, including irrigation and specialized building materials, ensure the safety of masterpieces during wildfire incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 02:07 IST
The J. Paul Getty Museum faced a daunting challenge as the Palisades fire threatened to engulf its world-famous art collection. Masterpieces from Van Gogh, Rembrandt, and Monet were at risk, yet remained secure inside the fire-resistant walls of the Getty Center.

Fleming, president of the J. Paul Getty Trust, explained the wisdom of keeping the art in place. "It would be extremely foolish to try and remove artwork," she said, highlighting the complexities and risks involved.

The Getty Center's robust design, with fire-resistant materials and emergency protocols, was rigorously tested. As flames approached, measures such as irrigating grounds and recalibrating air systems ensured the artwork's safety, showcasing the museum's unwavering dedication to preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

