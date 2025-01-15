Southern California in Flames: The Unyielding Fury of Nature

Residents in Southern California are grappling with new wildfire warnings as strong Santa Ana winds exacerbate conditions across the region. Tens of thousands have experienced power outages amid the threat of further outbreaks.

The wind-fueled embers carry the potential for new fires, threatening areas from San Diego to north of Los Angeles. Authorities have reported multiple arrests, including suspected arson attempts. Reinforcements from neighboring states and countries have bolstered efforts to contain the blazes.

The fires have scorched more than 163 square kilometers, affecting numerous neighborhoods and disrupting Hollywood's awards season. Despite the challenges, officials remain resolute and continue to combat this unprecedented crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)