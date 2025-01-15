The Brewed Dilemma: Coffee Cravings at Melbourne's Grand Slam

Melbourne, renowned for its iconic coffee culture, faces challenges at the Australian Open, where fans struggle to find a quick caffeine fix amidst long queues.

Efforts by organizers to enhance beverage offerings, including 15 coffee outlets, fall short as coffee-lovers endure waits, reflecting the beverage's pivotal role in local culture.

Fans, including international visitors, urge improvement in service, aligning with Melbourne's reputation as a coffee hub, as the tournament pulls in early round crowds exceeding 90,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)