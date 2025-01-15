The Brewed Dilemma: Coffee Cravings at Melbourne's Grand Slam
Melbourne's famed coffee scene faces a test as fans at the Australian Open endure long waits for a brew. Organizers improve refreshment options, but demand exceeds supply. Fans express need for better service, highlighting the significance of coffee in Melbourne's culture during this global event.
Melbourne, renowned for its iconic coffee culture, faces challenges at the Australian Open, where fans struggle to find a quick caffeine fix amidst long queues.
Efforts by organizers to enhance beverage offerings, including 15 coffee outlets, fall short as coffee-lovers endure waits, reflecting the beverage's pivotal role in local culture.
Fans, including international visitors, urge improvement in service, aligning with Melbourne's reputation as a coffee hub, as the tournament pulls in early round crowds exceeding 90,000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
