Supreme Court Debates Priorities: Housing for Poor or Cycle Tracks?

The Supreme Court questions whether state funds should prioritize housing, health, and education for the poor or developing cycle tracks, highlighting the disparity in national development. The plea for cycle tracks across India raises concerns over feasibility and resource allocation, amidst ongoing infrastructure challenges faced by the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:45 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday deliberated whether state funds should prioritize essential services like housing, health, and education for the underprivileged over infrastructure projects such as cycle tracks.

A bench featuring Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan heard a petition advocating for nationwide cycle tracks, emphasizing the unevenness in the country's development.

The bench questioned the practicality of the proposal within the context of existing deficiencies of basic facilities for the underprivileged, terming the petitioner's request overly ambitious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

