Revamping Connectivity: Mizoram's Ambitious Ropeway Project

The Mizoram government is considering the construction of a ropeway and cable-car facilities between Aizawl and Lengpui to boost tourism and connectivity, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma led a meeting to assess the feasibility of the proposed project, which would also connect Sairang railway station, aiming to enhance public transport and tourism between the state capital and Lengpui, home to Mizoram's only airport.

The discussion included the potential execution of the project through the tourism department or the Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project, under the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department, supported by an external project. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K. Sapdanga and Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii.

(With inputs from agencies.)