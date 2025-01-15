Revamping Connectivity: Mizoram's Ambitious Ropeway Project
The Mizoram government is exploring the construction of a ropeway between Aizawl and Lengpui to enhance tourism and connectivity. Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting discussing the project's feasibility, which may involve the tourism department or the Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project.
- Country:
- India
The Mizoram government is considering the construction of a ropeway and cable-car facilities between Aizawl and Lengpui to boost tourism and connectivity, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma led a meeting to assess the feasibility of the proposed project, which would also connect Sairang railway station, aiming to enhance public transport and tourism between the state capital and Lengpui, home to Mizoram's only airport.
The discussion included the potential execution of the project through the tourism department or the Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project, under the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department, supported by an external project. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K. Sapdanga and Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mizoram
- Tourism
- Aizawl
- Ropeway
- Connectivity
- Transportation
- Lalduhoma
- Lengpui
- ASUTP
- Airport
ALSO READ
DoT Boosts Telecom Infrastructure for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Seamless Connectivity for Millions
Delhi Metro's Evolution: A Leap Towards Enhanced Regional Connectivity
Transformative Effects of Rural Connectivity in India: A Comprehensive Look at Socio-Economic Progress
Modi Unveils New Railway Projects: Boost to Connectivity and Economy
Kashmir Rail Link: A Leap Towards Connectivity under Modi's Leadership