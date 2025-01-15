Left Menu

Battle Over Vessel Speed Regulations: Right Whales at Risk

A proposal to implement stricter ship speed regulations off the East Coast to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales has been withdrawn. Conservation groups express concern over the whales' vulnerability, citing collisions with ships as a primary threat. Economic interests clash with environmental priorities, delaying potential actions.

Updated: 15-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:03 IST
The federal government has withdrawn a proposal to enforce slower ship speeds along the East Coast, aiming to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whales from potential ship collisions. This decision comes shortly before the transition of power to the Trump administration, which may not prioritize these environmental protections.

With fewer than 380 of these whales remaining, their survival is imperiled by vessel strikes. Despite extensive public feedback and advocacy from conservation groups, the proposal's implementation has stalled due to administrative delays and competing economic interests from the maritime industry.

Environmental advocates argue that urgent action is necessary as climate changes shift the whales' migratory patterns, increasing their exposure to high-traffic waters. Conversely, maritime industry representatives fear significant economic repercussions from the proposed regulations.

