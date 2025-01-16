Blaze Battling: Los Angeles in Flames

Amidst roaring winds, firefighters in Los Angeles continue to battle two massive wildfires, marking the city's biggest disaster in recent memory. Authorities implored residents to remain wary and ready for evacuation due to ongoing wind threats expected to persist through Thursday.

Currently, 6.5 million people remain under a severe fire threat, with recent blazes consuming an area the size of Washington, D.C. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath stressed the urgency, advising, "Get ready now and be prepared to leave."

The intense infernos have claimed at least 25 lives, devastated over 12,000 homes, and displaced nearly 200,000 residents. Fire officials defend their pre-emptive strategies amid criticism, highlighting the challenges of predicting fire outbreaks in such extreme conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)