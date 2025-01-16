Los Angeles Wildfires: How a City Battles Relentless Infernos

Firefighters faced strong, dry winds as they combat two major wildfires in Los Angeles, urging vigilance amid peak wind forecasts through Thursday. The fires have resulted in substantial destruction with 6.5 million people at risk.

Despite valiant firefighting efforts, critics have questioned the city's readiness as fires consumed vast areas. Containment remains a challenge, while communal spirit shines through in schools and evacuation camps.

As critics scrutinize emergency responses, Hollywood's festivities are dampened, with events postponed amid the ongoing crisis. A heavy atmosphere hangs over the city, as recovery and resilience blend with continual vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)