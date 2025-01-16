Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks Continue in Uttar Pradesh Villages

A series of leopard attacks have claimed the lives of several children in and around villages near Katarniaghat Wildlife Division. The latest victim is eight-year-old Shalini, killed while in a field with her parents. Authorities have provided assistance to her family and are making efforts to capture the leopard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks Continue in Uttar Pradesh Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events, leopard attacks continue to plague villages near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division in Uttar Pradesh, claiming young lives. The latest victim is eight-year-old Shalini, who was killed while playing in a field with her family near Tamolinpurwa village.

Divisional Forest Officer B Shiv Shankar confirmed the attack and stated that villagers armed with sticks attempted to rescue her, but were sadly unsuccessful. Immediate financial assistance has been provided to Shalini's family, while further aid awaits investigative findings.

Police and forest department officials are actively involved, with a cage set up to capture the predator. Villagers have been advised to remain vigilant and continue working in groups, as these brutal attacks become increasingly frequent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025