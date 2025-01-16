Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks Continue in Uttar Pradesh Villages

In a tragic series of events, leopard attacks continue to plague villages near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division in Uttar Pradesh, claiming young lives. The latest victim is eight-year-old Shalini, who was killed while playing in a field with her family near Tamolinpurwa village.

Divisional Forest Officer B Shiv Shankar confirmed the attack and stated that villagers armed with sticks attempted to rescue her, but were sadly unsuccessful. Immediate financial assistance has been provided to Shalini's family, while further aid awaits investigative findings.

Police and forest department officials are actively involved, with a cage set up to capture the predator. Villagers have been advised to remain vigilant and continue working in groups, as these brutal attacks become increasingly frequent.

(With inputs from agencies.)