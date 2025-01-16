Left Menu

Phuket Struggles with Surging Waste Crisis Amid Tourism Boom

Phuket, Thailand, faces a waste crisis as its landfill expands with increasing trash brought by a tourism boom. Officials aim to reduce waste by 15% and expand disposal facilities. Experts stress the importance of waste reduction and separation for sustainable solutions.

Phuket, globally renowned for its pristine beaches, grapples with a burgeoning waste crisis. The tourist hotspot, a key economic driver for Thailand, now sees its pristine image tainted as plastic bottles and beer cans litter its sea floor, and trash piles up on its lands.

The once spectacular mountain views from homes like Vassana Toyou's are now obscured by expanding landfills. Residents are forced to live indoors to avoid the overpowering stench. Vassana notes a significant surge in her electricity bills as air purifiers and conditioners become necessities rather than luxuries.

Suppachoke Laongphet, deputy mayor of Phuket's main municipality, highlights the unsustainable growth fueled by tourism and construction booms. While authorities plan to curb waste by 15% and expand disposal facilities, experts like Panate Manomaivibool emphasize that reduction and separation of waste are crucial for a long-term solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

