Rain and Cold Snap Grip Punjab and Haryana
Punjab and Haryana are experiencing a cold spell, with some regions receiving rainfall. Temperatures across various locations were reported, with Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala witnessing slightly below or above normal temperatures. Rain was recorded in several areas, including Chandigarh, Faridabad, and Gurugram.
Cold weather continues to trouble Punjab and Haryana as rain lashes parts of these states, according to the Meteorological Department.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below the norm, while Ludhiana and Patiala temperatures hovered around normal levels.
In Haryana, temperatures in cities like Ambala and Sirsa reached up to 12.8 degrees Celsius. Rain was reported in Faridabad and Gurugram, as well as light showers in Chandigarh, Patiala, and other regions.
