Rain and Cold Snap Grip Punjab and Haryana

Cold weather continues to trouble Punjab and Haryana as rain lashes parts of these states, according to the Meteorological Department.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below the norm, while Ludhiana and Patiala temperatures hovered around normal levels.

In Haryana, temperatures in cities like Ambala and Sirsa reached up to 12.8 degrees Celsius. Rain was reported in Faridabad and Gurugram, as well as light showers in Chandigarh, Patiala, and other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)