Safe Disposal of Union Carbide Waste Amid Public Concerns

The incineration of 337 tonnes of waste from the Union Carbide factory in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh has sparked protests. A government official assures that it poses no threat to life, property, or the environment. The state is conducting awareness programs to address public concerns and misconceptions.

Updated: 17-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:33 IST
  • India

In a determined effort to address environmental safety concerns, 337 tonnes of waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory is set to be incinerated in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Officials assure the public that the process will release no harmful gases, quelling fears of a repeat of the 1984 disaster.

The waste, transported in January from the Bhopal factory to a disposal site in Pithampur, faced rigorous opposition from locals worried about potential pollution. Dr. Navneet Mohan Kothari, the state's principal environment secretary, stated that extensive measures are in place to ensure no risk to lives or the environment.

Meanwhile, the state government has launched 'Jan Samvad' initiatives to educate residents about the waste disposal's safety. These efforts are accompanied by a strong directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to prioritize safe disposal within six weeks, involving trained personnel to dispel misconceptions in the Pithampur industrial community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

